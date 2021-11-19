Novak Djokovic will come against Alexander Zverev at the Centre Court Pala Alpitour on Saturday in the 2021 ATP Finals Semi-Finals. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, H2H, predictions, and odds.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev: Predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch the ATP Finals 2021 Semi-Finals in the US

Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev will square off at the Centre Court Pala Alpitour in Turin in the ATP Finals 2021 Semi-Finals on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 8:00 AM (ET). Here, check out this ATP Finals tennis match preview, information, storylines, H2H, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game in the US.

This will be their 13th overall meeting. No surprises here as Novak Djokovic is the absolute favorite in head-to-head duels, triumphing in eight separate occasions so far, while Alexander Zverev has celebrated a victory four times to this day.

Their most recent game was played on September 10, 2021, and it ended in a 3-2 (4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2) win for the Serbian star in the 2021 US Open Semi-Finals. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the fifth time this year, this time in the Semi-Final Phase of the ATP Finals 2021.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Time: 8:00 AM (ET)

Location: Centre Court Pala Alpitour, Turin

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev: Storylines

Novak Djokovic will end up on top of the Green Group with two points in two games during the Group Stage, thanks to the victories over Casper Ruud of Norway (2-0), and Andrey Rublev of Russia (2-0). He is yet to face Cameron Norrie of the UK.

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev finished the Group Stage in second place in the Red Group with two points in three games. He had triumphed over Matteo Berrettini of Italy (1-0/retired), and Hubert Hurkacz of Poland (2-0), only to lose to Daniil Medvedev of Russia (2-1) in the final group stage fixture.

These opponents don't have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to June 26, 2015, and it ended in a 2-0 (4-6, 3-6) win for the German tennis player in Round 1 of the 2015 Men's Boodles Challenge Exhibition. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who gets to go through to the ATP Finals Final, where they will meet the winner of the Medvedev/Ruud clash.

How to watch or live stream Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev in the US

The ATP Finals 2021 Semi-Finals between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev, to be played on Saturday, at the Centre Court Pala Alpitour in Turin, will be broadcast on Tennis Channel, ATP Tennis TV, ESPN in the United States.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev: Predictions and Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Novak Djokovic. FanDuel see him as the slight favorite and thus, they have given him -240 odds to enter the 2021 ATP Finals Final. On the other side, Alexander Zverev has +192 odds to cause an upset and secure his spot in the Grand Final.

FanDuel Novak Djokovic -240 Alexander Zverev +192

* Odds via FanDuel