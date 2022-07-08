Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will face off in the 2022 Wimbledon final. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this highly anticipated game in the United States.

The Serbian star has punched a ticket to The Championships final after leaving Cameron Norrie on the way in four sets. Before him, Djokovic took down Thanasi Kokkinakis, Miomir Kecmanovic, Tim van Rijthoven, and Jannik Sinner.

On the other hand, the Australian player became the first player to get a walkover into the Wimbledon final as Rafael Nadal withdrew due to an abdominal tear. Previously, Kyrgios beat Filip Krajinovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Brandon Nakashima, and Christian Garin. Who will end up lifting the trophy?

Novak Djokovic vs. Nick Kyrgios: Date

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will face each other in the 2022 Wimbledon final on Sunday, July 10. While the Serbian will try and win The Championships for the fourth straight time, the Australian aims to win his first ever Grand Slam final.

Novak Djokovic vs. Nick Kyrgios: Time by State in the US

ET: 9 AM

CT: 8 AM

MT: 7 AM

PT: 6 AM

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Nick Kyrgios in the US

The 2022 Wimbledon grand final to be played between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will be broadcast in the United States on fuboTV. Other option: ESPN.