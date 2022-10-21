Ohio State and Iowa will clash in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Ohio State continue their quest to secure a College Football Playoff berth, but first, the Buckeyes have to win the Big Ten which is at stake in a thrilling battle with Michigan. Now, with a 6-0 record, the No.2 ranked team in the nation is a 30-point favorite at home to beat Iowa. The offense has been spectacular averaging almost 49 points per game. At the moment, QB C.J. Stroud is the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy as the best player in the country.

Iowa (3-3) are clearly the underdog and no one gives them a chance to beat Ohio State. The last game between these teams was five years ago and Iowa stunned everyone with a 55-24 blowout win. The Hawkeyes' defense has been very solid allowing 10 points or less in five of their six games. Still, Ohio State is a totally different challenge. The Buckeyes lead the all-time series 46-15-3 and have won 13 of the last 15 meetings.

Ohio State vs Iowa: Date

The Ohio State Buckeyes will host the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 22 at 12 PM (ET). The game will be played at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Ohio State vs Iowa: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch Ohio State vs Iowa in the US

Iowa visit Ohio State in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss it in the United States is FOX.