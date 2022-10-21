In one of the best games in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season, Oklahoma State will host Texas. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Two teams in the Top 20 clash when Texas visit Oklahoma State in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Oklahoma State were undefeated in their quest for a possible playoff berth and then came last week's double-overtime thriller when they lost 43-40 against TCU. It was an amazing game. Nevertheless, at least for the Cowboys, it was just devastating. Now, with a 5-1 record, the margin of error is over considering they'll face ranked teams in consecutive weeks: Texas and Kansas State. Last year, Oklahoma State defeated Texas 32-24 in Austin.

Texas need to win this game if they want a shot at the Big 12 Championship game. At the moment, Steve Sarkisian's team has a 5-2 record and a victory will almost knock out Oklahoma State of contention. Then, the fight will only be against TCU and Kansas State. The Longhorns are a 6-point favorite on the road and lead 26-10 the all-time series.

Oklahoma State vs Texas: Date

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will host the Texas Longhorns in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 22 at 3:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Oklahoma State vs Texas: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Oklahoma State vs Texas in the US

Oklahoma State and Texas meet in one of the best matchups in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss it in the United States is ABC.