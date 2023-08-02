The PGA TOUR is embracing a player-first approach with a groundbreaking agreement that reaffirms its commitment to being “for the players, by the players.” Led by PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan and the TOUR’s player members, the new agreement aims to ensure transparency, governance, and player representation.

The addition of Tiger Woods to the TOUR Policy Board as a sixth Player Director strengthens the player-driven vision of the organization. With his storied career and unparalleled impact on the sport, Woods will provide invaluable insights and contribute to the ongoing dialogue around shaping the TOUR’s future.

In a momentous step, the PGA TOUR has committed to a series of transparency and governance measures to amplify player influence in decision-making. Woods’ endorsement of the player-first initiative underscores the significance of this transformative period for the organization. A statement posted by the legendary player reaffirms his commitment.

PGA TOUR’s New Agreement Empowers Players and Ensures Transparency

One key aspect involves amending the Policy Board’s governing documents to ensure that significant decisions can only be made with prior involvement and approval from the Player Directors. This move ensures that players’ voices are heard, and their perspectives are taken into account in all major matters.

Woods expressed: “I am honored to represent the players of the PGA TOUR. This is a critical point for the TOUR, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in TOUR operations are in the best interest of all TOUR stakeholders, including fans, sponsors and players. The players thank Commissioner Monahan for agreeing to address our concerns, and we look forward to being at the table with him to make the right decisions for the future of the game that we all love. He has my confidence moving forward with these changes.”

The addition of Colin Neville as the Player Directors’ Special Advisor adds another layer of transparency to the process. With full access to all relevant information and documents, Neville will play a pivotal role in advocating for the players’ interests.