Poland (one of the top candidates to win this tournament) will play against Tunisia for the round 16 of this 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship. Here you can find out all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream.

One of the main candidates to reach the finals begins his journey in this round of 16 of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship. Poland have won their group much more comfortably than expected. They were not expected to have problems against Bulgaria or Mexico, and in fact they did not.

However, it was thought that against the United States it would be a much tougher game than it ended up being. The 3-1 victory against the Americans reaffirms their candidacy, and now they must revalidate it against the fourth best third in the championship. Tunisia know that the chances of beating the Poles are slim, but they will still be looking for the feat.

Poland vs Tunisia: Date

Poland and Tunisia will face each other in Gliwice, Poland this Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET) for the round 16 of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship.

Poland vs Tunisia: Time by States in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Poland vs Tunisia: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship round of 16 game between Poland and Tunisia will be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.

