Rafael Nadal’s net worth: How much has he earned during his career?

Rafael Nadal is regarded as one of the best tennis players of all time. His latest triumph at the French Open extends his record as the man with most Grand Slams with 22 titles, while matching Steffi Graf as the third player (male or female) with most majors behind Serena Williams (23) and Margaret Court (24).

Nadal is known as the ‘king of clay’ and his triumphs on this surface are unparalleled, with 14 French Open titles and 62 trophies in total, including 12 titles in Barcelona, 11 in Montecarlo, 9 in Rome and 5 in Madrid.

Other impressive achievements from the man from Manacor are winning an Olympic gold medal, two career Grand Slams and being the third player with most ATP titles in history with 91, just behind Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103). With this career, it’s fair to assume that his career earnings are stunning as well.

Rafael Nadal’s career prize money earnings and endorsements

According to the ATP Tour, Rafael Nadal's total career prize money earnings are $130,681,472 (including doubles). With his Sunday’s Roland Garros win, he has surpassed Roger Federer ($130,594,339) for the second-best mark. Novak Djokovic with $156,541,453 is first.

However, Nadal also gets his money thanks to endorsements, appearances, memorabilia and licensing fees. Forbes estimates that he receives $23 million of annual earnings off the court, which made him the fifth-highest-paid tennis player of last year.

In total, Nadal’s career earnings, according to Forbes, are $500 million, including both prize money and his off-court endeavors (before taxes and agent fees). He’s ahead of Djokovic's $470 million but behind Roger Federer, who has earned $1.09 billion.