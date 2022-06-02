Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev will meet on Court Philippe Chatrier for the 2022 Roland Garros Semifinal. Check out everything you need to know about this must-watch match such as information, H2H, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Nadal and Zverev will fight for a place in the Final. The winner of the 2022 French Open will take home 2000 points and €2.200.000. It has not been an easy season for the Spaniard, he suffered injuries that prevented him from competing, and currently, the chronic injury he has in his foot is not helping him. Nadal reached the Semifinal after defeating Novak Djokovic (1) 6-2; 4-6; 6-2; 7-6 in a match that lasted 4 hours and 15 minutes.

On the other hand, Zverev has his sights set on winning his first Roland Garros, which would also be the first Grand Slam of his career; he has been a professional since 2013. The German reached the 2022 French Open Semifinal after beating Carlos Alcaraz (6) 6-4; 6-4; 4-6; 7-6 in a match that lasted 3 hours and 20 minutes. The 25-year-old talked about the level Nadal usually has at the Roland Garros and said: “It's funny because me, my dad and [my coach] Sergi Bruguera watched him practice, and all of a sudden, his forehand is just 20 miles an hour faster. He moves lighter on his feet. There is something about this court that makes him play 30 percent better”.

Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev: Match Information

Date: Friday, June 3, 2022

Time: 8:45 AM (ET)

Location: Philippe-Chatrier, Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France.

Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:45 AM

CT: 7:45 AM

MT: 6:45 AM

PT: 5:45 AM

Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev: Storylines and head-to-head

This will be the tenth time that Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev will meet. The Spaniard has won 6 matches, while the German 3. Precisely, their last match between the two took place in the quarterfinals of the 2021 ATP Masters 1000 Rome, Italy, Nadal won the match 6-3;6-4.

Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this match. Nadal is the strong favorite to win the match with odds of -350, while Zverev has odds of +250, according to BETMGM.

