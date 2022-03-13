World No. 4 Rafael Nadal will face British Daniel Evans in the Round of 32 of the Indian Wells Open 2022 in Acapulco. Here, find out what you need to know about this tennis match such as information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Rafael Nadal will face Daniel Evans at Indian Wells 2022 for the Round of 32. The 21-time Grand Slam champion hasn't lost a single match in 2022 and it’s looking for its fourth title of the year. Here, check out the information, preview, predictions and odds for this tennis match. You can watch it in the United States on fuboTV (free trial).

Nadal has been unstoppable this season and at 35 years old, the Spaniard has won three titles so far: Melbourne, the Australian Open and the Mexican Open. In his debut at Indian Wells, Nadal struggled against Sebastian Korda, who had an advantage of 5-2 in the third, however, the Majorcan fought back to win the match: 6-2, 1-6, 7-6.

On the other side of the net will be World No. 29 Daniel Evans. The second-ranked British defeated Argentine Fernando Coria in two sets without any trouble: 6-2, 6-0. Evans will try to get his fifth victory against Top 10 players.

Rafael Nadal vs Daniel Evans: Match Information

Date: Monday, March 14, 2022.

Time: TBD

Location: Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Rafael Nadal vs Daniel Evans: Time by state in the US

ET: TBD

CT: TBD

MT: TBD

PT: TBD

Rafael Nadal vs Daniel Evans: Storylines

Rafael Nadal and Daniel Evans have faced each other two times, with all matches ending in a win for the Spaniard. Both encounters took place in 2019, in the Masters of Canada (7-6, 6-4) and in the semi-finals of the Davis Cup (6-4, 6-0).

How to watch or live stream Rafael Nadal vs Daniel Evans in the US

The match between Rafael Nadal and Daniel Evans for the Round of 32 of the BNP Paribas Open 2022 to be played on Monday, March 14, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free trial), ATP Tennis TV and Tennis Channel.

Rafael Nadal vs Daniel Evans: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this fixture. According to BetMGM, Rafael Nadal is the strong favorite to win this match with odds of -800, while Dan Evans has odds of +500.

BetMGM Rafael Nadal -800 Daniel Evans +500

*Odds by BetMGM