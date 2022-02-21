World No. 5 Rafael Nadal will face American Denis Kudla in the first round of the Mexican Open 2022 in Acapulco. Here, find out what you need to know about this match such as information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Spaniard Rafael Nadal will face American Denis Kudla at the Mexican Open 2022 first round. The World No. 5 will try to win his fourth title in Acapulco. Here, check out the information, preview, predictions and odds for this tennis match. You can watch it in the United States on fuboTV (free trial).

Rafael Nadal is coming fresh from his victory at the Australian Open last month, in which he finally broke the Grand Slam record for men’s tennis with 21 titles. However, now he will try to win his 91th overall title in his great career. Last time he won in Mexico was in 2020, when he beat Taylor Fritz in the final.

Meanwhile, Denis Kudla is coming to this tournament after three consecutives defeats. He lost to Karen Kachanov in the first round of the Australian Open, then was defeated by Cedrik-Marcel Stebe in Dallas and by Brandon Nakashima in Delray.

Rafael Nadal vs Denis Kudla: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Time: Not before 7:00 PM ET

Location: Arena GNP Seguros, Acapulco.

Rafael Nadal vs Denis Kudla: Time by state in the US

ET: TBD

CT: TBD

MT: TBD

PT: TBD

Rafael Nadal vs Denis Kudla: Storylines

Rafael Nadal and Denis Kudla haven’t faced each other in the ATP Tour. Nadal has played against 34 American players, having a favorable record of 77 victories and only 10 defeats. Meanwhile, Kudla, currently No. 100 of the ranking, hasn't beaten a Top 10 player in his career (0-12).

How to watch or live stream Rafael Nadal vs Denis Kudla in the US

The match between Rafael Nadal and Denis Kudla for the first round of the Mexican Open 2022 to be played on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free trial), ATP Tennis TV and Tennis Channel.

Rafael Nadal vs Denis Kudla: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this fixture. According to DraftKings, Rafael Nadal is the strong favorite to win this match with odds of -6000, while Denis Kudla has odds of +1200.

DraftKings Rafael Nadal -6000 Denis Kudla +1200

*Odds by DraftKings