Rafael Nadal vs Denis Shapovalov: Predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch Round of 16 of the Masters 1000 of Rome

Spaniard Rafael Nadal is looking for his third title of the year at the 2022 Italian Open. He will face Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the Round of 16, whom he beat last year at the semifinals. Here, check out the information, preview, predictions and odds for this tennis match. You can watch it in the United States on fuboTV (free trial).

Nadal, who lost in the quarterfinals in Madrid against Carlos Alcaraz, recovered himself and beat American John Isner without much trouble. However, now he’s facing 13th seed Shapovalov and a hard opponent. Last year, the Spaniard had to save two match points before advancing to the final.

“Last year was a joke, the match that I saved here against him," said Nadal. "[I was] super lucky,” Nadal recognized. Shapovalov is coming from victories against Lorenzo Sonego in the first round and Nikoloz Basilashvili in the second round. He has a 13-8 win-loss record so far this season.

Rafael Nadal vs Denis Shapovalov: Match Information

Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Time: TBD

Location: Stadio del tennis de Roma

Rafael Nadal vs Denis Shapovalov: Time by state in the US

Rafael Nadal vs Denis Shapovalov: Storylines and head-to-head

Nadal and Shapovalov have faced each other five times, with Nadal having the advantage of four victories in the head-to-head. The last time they met was this year in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in a five-setter, which Nadal ended up winning. The only time the Canadian won Nadal was in 2017 at the Masters of Canada.

How to watch or live stream Rafael Nadal vs Denis Shapovalov in the US

The match between Rafael Nadal and Denis Shapovalov for the Round of 16 of the Italian Open 2022 to be played on Thursday, May 12, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free trial), ATP Tennis TV and Tennis Channel.

Rafael Nadal vs Denis Shapovalov: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this tennis match. According to Caesars, Rafael Nadal is the strong favorite to win the game with odds of -800, while Denis Shapovalov have odds of +500.

Caesars Rafael Nadal -800 Denis Shapovalov +500

*Odds by Caesars