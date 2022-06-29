Rafael Nadal and Ricardas Berankis clash in the second round of 2022 Wimbledon. Here, check out information, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis: Predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch 2022 Wimbledon second round in the US

Rafael Nadal will face Ricardas Berankis in the second round of 2022 Wimbledon to keep trying to make history. Here, check out the information, preview, predictions, and odds for this tennis match. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV.

Rafael Nadal needs no introduction. The Spaniard is one of the best players in the history of tennis and his presence at Wimbledon pleased the fans because his participation was in doubt due to the physical problems he has been suffering. World No. 4 will play again after defeating Francisco Cerundolo by 6.3; 6-3; 4-6; 6-4.

On the other hand, Ricardas Berankis will return to play after defeating Sam Querrey by 6-4; 7-5; 6-3. The 32-year-old tennis player is ranked 106th on the ATP and has yet to make it to the elite of tennis. The Lithuanian tennis player has a record of two wins and 15 losses against players ranked in the top 10. Precisely, both victories were against Canadian Milos Raonic.

Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis: Match Information

Date: Thursday, June 30

Time: 9:45 AM (ET)

Location: Central Court

Live Stream: FuboTV

Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:45 AM

CT: 8:45 AM

MT: 7:45 AM

PT: 6:45 AM

Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis: Storylines and head-to-head

It will be the second time that Rafael Nadal and Ricardas Berankis face each other. The first time was at the Australian Open 2022 and ended with a victory for the 36-year-old Spaniard.

How to watch or live stream Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis in the US

The match between Tallon Griekspoor and Carlos Alcaraz for the second round of Wimbledon 2022 to be played on Thursday, June 30, 2022, will be broadcasted in the United States by FuboTV and ESPN.

Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis: how to watch from anywhere

If you're not located in the United States, but wish to watch online the 2022 Wimbledon second-round match between Rafael Nadal and Ricardas Berankis, you can do so by using ATLAS VPN to connect.

Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this tennis match. Rafael Nadal is the favorite to win the second-round encounter with odds of -5000, while Ricardas Berankis has odds of +1100, according to BetMGM.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!