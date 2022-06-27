The most prestigious Grand Slam of the season starts in the last week of June. However, the current No.2 player of the ATP ranking, Alexander Zverev won't be part of it due a situation in his last tournament.

Alexander Zverev has been playing very good tennis during the 2022 ATP Tour. In fact, he made it to the French Open semifinals for the second consecutive time. In addition, Zverev holds a 29-10 record in the current season.

Although, Zverev won't be part of The Championships, he is currently the No.2 in the ATP ranking. In addition he has reached finals both in Montpellier and Madrid during this year's tour. In addition, he has participated in the 2022 Acapulco Open and in the Indian Wells Masters.

However, the reason Alexander Zverev won't play at the All England Club's tournament is usual for players, he was in a good-performing season after he defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open. So, here's the reason for this.

Why is World No. 2 Alexander Zverev not playing in The Championships?

During his French Open semifinal matchup against Rafael Nadal, the German player tore his ligaments. Days after it, he went on to surgery. Although he is currently under recovery he won't be part of this year's edition of the All England Club tournament.

In his last Wimbledon participation, he lost to Felix Auger Aliassime in a five-set matchup. The Canadian player and Zverev played in the fourth round of the All England Club's tournament last year. In fact, Zverev didn't lose a set during his previous three games in the Wimbledon 2021 edition.