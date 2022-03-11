Rafael Nadal will come against Sebastian Korda on Saturday at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in the BNP Paribas Open 2022 Round of 64. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, H2H, information, predictions, and odds.

Rafael Nadal vs Sebastian Korda: Predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Indian Wells in the US

Rafael Nadal and Sebastian Korda will face off at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in the Men’s Round of 64 of the Indian Wells 2022 on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 2:00 PM (ET). Here, check out the ATP BNP Paribas Open tennis match preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch the game in the US. In the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

This will only be their second overall meeting. There are no surprises here as Rafael Nadal of Spain is the favorite in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on one occasion so far, while Sebastian Korda of the United States is yet to grab a triumph to this day.

Their last duel took place on October 4, 2020, and it ended in a 3-0 (6-1, 6-1, 6-2) win for Rafa at the 2020 French Open Round of 16. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the first time since then, this time at the 2022 Indian Wells tournament.

Rafael Nadal vs Sebastian Korda: Match Information

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Rafael Nadal vs Sebastian Korda: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Rafael Nadal vs Sebastian Korda: Storylines

Rafael Nadal has had a bye in the opening round, automatically earning his spot in the ATP Indian Wells Round of 64. Meanwhile, Sebastian Korda has set up a meeting with the ATP fourth-ranked player after overcoming Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia (2-0).

How to watch or live stream Rafael Nadal vs Sebastian Korda in the US

The 2022 ATP Indian Wells Round of 64 duel between Rafael Nadal and Sebastian Korda, to be played on Saturday, at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, will be broadcast on fuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options are Tennis Channel, ESPN.

Rafael Nadal vs Sebastian Korda: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Rafael Nadal vs Sebastian Korda matchup. However, judging by the Spaniard's recent form, we can expect him to progress to the next round.

PointsBet Rafael Nadal TBD Sebastian Korda TBD

* Odds via PointsBet