Reilly Opelka and Denis Shapovalov will meet each other for the third round of the Australian Open 2022. Here, find out what you need to know about this match such as information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Reilly Opelka vs Denis Shapovalov: Predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch the third round of the 2022 Australian Open in the US

American Reilly Opelka will face Canadian Denis Shapovalov for the third round of the 2022 Australian Open. Both players want to improve their record, reaching the fourth round in Melbourne for the first time. Here, check out the information, preview, predictions and odds for this tennis match. You can watch this match on fuboTV (free trial).

World No. 29 Opelka is playing the third round of the Australian Open for the first time in his career. Last year, he was defeated by his countryman Taylor Fritz in the second round. His best performance in a Grand Slam was last year’s US Open, in which he reached the fourth round.

Meanwhile, Denis Shapovalov was semifinalist in 2021 Wimbledon, his best performance in a Grand Slam so far. However, in Australia he has only reached the third round. Last year, he was defeated by Felix-Auger Aliassime in this same instance.

Reilly Opelka vs Denis Shapovalov: Match Information

Date: Thursday, January 20, 2021.

Time: TBD

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne.

Reilly Opelka vs Denis Shapovalov: Time by state in the US

ET: TBD

CT: TBD

MT: TBD

PT: TBD

Reilly Opelka vs Denis Shapovalov: Storylines

Surprisingly, these two players haven’t faced each other on tour. Their only previous match took place in a “future” match (which is not official) at Queen’s Club championship in London. Shapovalov won in two sets.

How to watch or live stream Reilly Opelka vs Denis Shapovalov in the US

The match between Reilly Opelka and Denis Shapovalov for the third round of the 2022 Australian Open to be played on Thursday, January 20, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free-trial). You can also watch it on Tennis Channel and ESPN.

Reilly Opelka vs Denis Shapovalov: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this fixture. According to FanDuel, Denis Shapovalov is the strong favorite to win the match with odds of -124, while Reilly Opelka has odds of +104.

FanDuel Reilly Opelka +104 Denis Shapovalov -124

*Odds by FanDuel