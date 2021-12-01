RTF will come against Sweden at the Madrid Arena on Thursday in Group F Round 2 of the 2021 Davis Cup Finals Quarter-Finals. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, H2H, predictions, and odds.

The Russian Tennis Federation and Sweden will square off at the Madrid Arena in Madrid in the Quarter-Finals of the 2021 Davis Cup Finals on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 10:00 AM (ET). Here, check out this 2021 Davis Cup Finals tennis match preview, information, storylines, H2H, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game in the US. If you are in the United States, you can watch it on fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their seventh overall meeting. At the moment, there are no favorites in head-to-head duels, as both the Russian Tennis Federation and Sweden have triumphed on three separate occasions so far. However, the RTF will meet for the first time under this name, as Russia are serving a doping ban lasting until December 2022.

Their most recent game was played on March 4, 2016, and it ended in a 5-0 win for the Russian team in the 2016 Davis Cup. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the Davis Cup Finals 2021 Quarter-Finals.

RTF vs Sweden: Match Information

Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM (ET)

Location: Madrid Arena, Madrid

RTF vs Sweden: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

RTF vs Sweden: Storylines

The Russian Tennis Federation has had to beat Ecuador (3-0), and Spain (2-1) to get to the Davis Cup Finals 2021 Quarter-Finals. They ended the Round Robin up on top of Group A with two points.

Meanwhile, Sweden finished the Round Robin in second place in Group B with one point in three games. They had triumphed over Canada (3-0), only to lose to Kazakhstan (2-1) in the final group stage fixture.

These opponents have a 12-year-long history of clashes as their first one dates back to April 6, 2001, and it ended in a 4-1 win for the Russian players at the 2001 ATP Davis Cup. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who will face Germany in the Semi-Final of the tournament.

How to watch or live stream RTF vs Sweden in the US

The 2021 Davis Cup Finals 2021 Quarter-Finals match between RTF and Sweden, to be played on Thursday, at the Madrid Arena in Madrid, will be broadcast on fuboTV (free trial) in the United States. You can also watch it on CBS Sports Network.

RTF vs Sweden: Predictions and Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of the RTF. Caliente see them as the firm favorites to move to the next stage and thus, they have given them -3300 odds to win. On the other side, Sweden have +1200 odds to cause an upset and secure their spot in the Semi-Finals.

Caliente RTF -3300 Sweden +1200

* Odds via Caliente