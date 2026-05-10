Sean Strickland’s UFC 328 win makes history with feat not seen since 2008

Khamzat Chimaev looked like an unbeatable machine, until Sean Strickland defied the odds and became UFC middleweight champion at UFC 328.

UFC 328 saw one of the most unlikely results in the main event, when Sean Strickland, a +420 underdog, beat then-undefeated champion Khamzat Chimaev to become a two-time middleweight champion. But that’s not all Strickland accomplished.

Per ESPN, “Sean Strickland is the only fighter since 2008 with multiple title fight wins as a 3-1 underdog or longer.” Hence, if you want the unlikely to happen, better call Strickland. The other fight was when he was a +520 underdog against Israel Adesanya.

That time, Strickland made a huge upset as he outstruck Adesanya, who was arguably the best striker in UFC at the moment. Now, Strickland managed to do the unfathomable, avoid Chimaev’s grappling and control the distance on the backfoot.

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Strickland gassed Chimaev

By the second round, Chimaev takedown attempts looked predictable and he looked slower. Strickland, who has a huge gas tank took the opportunity to lead the fight where he wanted, to boxing range.

Strickland has really good striking defense, and an even better range control. So, from round three and onwards, it was the fight he wanted. Even though Chimaev stood and banged with Strickland, it seems like the American had the best of each exchange in the pocket.

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Strickland etched his name among middleweight’s greatest

Just two fighters have been able to win UFC middleweight gold after losing the title once: Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland. Not only that, Strickland has beaten two of the best fighters the 185-pound division has ever seen.

Whether you like him or not, Strickland will forever be remembered in the UFC as the ultimate underdog story. From a bad childhood, to beating the odds (quite literally), and becoming a two-time champion. His career has certified him a spot in the Hall of Fame in the future.