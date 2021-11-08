Sebastian Korda and Hugo Gaston will face each other in the first round of the group stage at the Next Gen ATP Finals 2021. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this tennis match in the US.

American Sebastian Korda and Frenchman Hugo Gaston will meet in the first round of the Next Gen ATP Finals 2021 group stage. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch the second round of this tennis tournament in the US.

Korda, 21, is one of the favorites of Group B alongside Italian Lorenzo Musetti. The American, World No. 39 in the rankings, won his maiden tour-level title in Parma in May and reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in July.

Meanwhile, Gaston, 21, is set to be the frontman of the new generation of French players. This year, he reached a career high of No. 67 in the ATP world rankings and reached his first ATP final in Gstaad, losing to Casper Ruud.

Sebastian Korda vs Hugo Gaston: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

Time: 1:30 PM (ET) (estimated)

Location: Allianz Cloud, Milan, Italy.

Sebastian Korda vs Hugo Gaston: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:30 PM (estimated)

CT: 12:30 PM

MT: 11:30 AM

PT: 10:30 AM

Sebastian Korda vs Hugo Gaston: Head-to-head and storylines

These two players haven’t faced each other on tour before. It will be their first match, even though it won’t count for the official head-to-head as the ATP Next Gen Finals is an exhibition tournament.

How to watch or live stream Sebastian Korda vs Hugo Gaston in the US

The Next Gen ATP Finals match between Sebastian Korda and Hugo Gaston to be played on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at the Allianz Cloud will be broadcasted in the United States by ATP Tennis TV.

Sebastian Korda vs Hugo Gaston: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this match. According to DraftKings, Sebastian Korda is the strong favorite to win the match with odds of -235, while Hugo Gaston has odds of +175.

DraftKings Sebastian Korda -235 Hugo Gaston +175

*Odds by DraftKings