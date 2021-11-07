American tennis player Sebastian Korda will be playing in the Next Gen ATP Finals this week in Milan. Here, check out everything you need to know about him such as his age, family, net worth and coach.

Sebastian Korda is an American tennis professional player, who has started to pave his way in the ATP Tour. Despite being young, Korda has shown a great level on the court, and proof of that is his participation in this year’s Next Gen ATP Finals.

In 2018, Korda made headlines when he became the World No. 1 junior by winning the 2018 Australian Open boys’ single title. That same year, he turned pro and since then, he has become a promise for the future. In 2020, he had a great year as he reached the fourth round in Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

He became the 3rd player in the Open Era to reach 4R in debut at both events (Borg in 1973, Pernfors in 1986). Meanwhile, in 2021, he reached his first ATP Tour final at Delray Beach and earned the biggest win of career over No. 9 Diego Schwartzman in the Masters of Miami. Here, check out facts about Sebastian Korda.

How old is Sebastian Korda?

Sebastian Korda is 21 years old. He was born on July 5, 2000. He was first interested in competitive junior ice hockey but then he decided to switch to tennis at the age of 9 after watching the 2009 US Open.

Sebastian Korda’s net worth

So far, and at such a young age, Sebastian Korda has won a respectable $1,235,081 prize money from singles & doubles combined. He also has sponsorship deals with brands such as Adidas, Wilson and Motorola.

Who are Sebastian Korda’s parents?

Both Sebastian’s parents were tennis players. His father is Czech Petr Korda, who was ranked No. 2 in the world in 1998 and won the 1998 Australian Open. His mom Regina Rajchrtová was also a professional tennis player and reached a career-high ranking of 26.

Who is Sebastian Korda’s coach?

He is coached by his dad Petr, but he also has Dean Goldfine, who coached Andy Roddick and the US team for Davis Cup alongside Patrick McEnroe, and Czech Theodor Devoty in his team.