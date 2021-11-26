Serbia will come against Germany at the Olympiahalle on Saturday in Group F Round 2 of the 2021 Davis Cup Finals Round Robin. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, H2H, predictions, and odds.

Serbia and Germany will square off at the Olympiahalle in Innsbruck in the second round of the 2021 Davis Cup Finals Round Robin on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 10:00 AM (ET). Here, check out this 2021 Davis Cup Finals Group F tennis match preview, information, storylines, H2H, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game in the US.

This will be their ninth overall meeting. At the moment, there are no favorites in head-to-head duels, as both Serbia and Germany have triumphed on four separate occasions so far.

Their most recent game was played on February 4, 2021, and it ended in a 2-1 win for the German team in the 2021 ATP Cup. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, this time in the Group Stage of the Davis Cup Finals 2021.

Serbia vs Germany: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM (ET)

Location: Olympiahalle, Innsbruck

Serbia vs Germany: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

Serbia vs Germany: Storylines

At the tournament, Serbia is represented by ATP No. 1 ranked player, Novak Djokovic, as well as Dusan Lajovic, Filip Krajinovic, Miomir Kecmanovic, and Nikola Cacic.The squad captain will be Viktor Troicki. Meanwhile, Jan-Lennard Struff, Dominik Koepfer, Peter Gojowczyk, Kevin Krawietz, Tim Pütz have been chosen to defend Germany's honor. Michael Kohlmann has been set as a team captain.

These opponents have a 12-year-long history of clashes as their first one dates back to May 22, 2009, and it ended in a 2-1 win for the Serbian tennis players at the 2009 ATP Düsseldorf Open. Thanks to this exciting clash, we are going to see who will win the second round of Group F.

How to watch or live stream Serbia vs Germany in the US

The 2021 Davis Cup Finals 2021 Round Robin match between Serbia and Germany, to be played on Saturday, at the Olympiahalle in Innsbruck, will be broadcast on CBS Sports App in the United States.

Serbia vs Germany: Predictions and Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Serbia. Caliente see them as the firm favorites and thus, they have given them -500 odds to win. On the other side, Germany have +133 odds to cause an upset.

Caliente Serbia -500 Germany +333

* Odds via Caliente