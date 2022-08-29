Serena Williams is, undoubtedly, the best Female tennist to ever play this sport. She has been able to dominate the discipline since she started, which has given her the opportunity to win more money and have lots of houses around the country, but there's a special one: where she lives .

Tennis has seen very special players throughout history, but Serena Williams is in another level. The 40-year-old has won almost every single tournament and that's why her earnings are very high. She is an architecture fan and her house, the one where she currently lives, is a prove of it.

The American tennis player is going to enter the books of history as the best as today. With 23 Grand Slams, (73 individual singles titles) and other awards, she is probably the best this sport has had. But outside this topic, she is a business woman that knows exactly what to do with her earnings.

With prize earnings up to $100 million, Serena Williams has invested indifferent areas in order to have an insurance when her tennis career is over. Real estate is one of them as she has managed to have some properties for her and her family to stay, but the one where they live is her most precious treasure.

Serena Williams' house: Where does she currently lives?

Serena Williams has multiple properties across the United States and a luxury two-bed apartment in the heart of Paris, blocks away from the Eiffel Tower. But it is the one in Florida that became her most precious house.

The tennis player used to live with her family in a 6,101-square-feet mansion in Los Angeles, California. She was there from 2006 until 2018, when they decided to move to Florida in a huge upgrade to a 14,500-square-feet house, in which they live nowadays.

According to House Digest, Serena Williams decided to use a minimalist/European concept for her Florida house. She is very open with showing her space alongside her family.