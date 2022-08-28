Serena Williams has won the most titles in the Open Era of the WTA. However, where does she stands in career’s earnings? Here, find out how much she has, and where she spends it.

Serena Williams may stand right next to the great Bille Jean King, when it comes to talk about her accomplishments and titles won throughout her tennis career. In fact, in the Open Era she has won 23 WTA major titles, which means she has won more than any other player so far.

Even so, Serena has become an icon as an American athlete, after all she has accomplished. In fact, she has her early-life years depicted in a movie called King Richard, which focuses on the Williams' sisters teenage transition into professional tennis players.

On top of that, Serena now is a female bussiness venturer. Therefore, her earnings don't just come from her prize money of her played tournaments anymore. There are big money checks entering her account via numerous bussiness.

Serena Williams' career prize money earnings and other businesses

According to the specialized site Celebrity Net Worth, between June 2019 and June 2020 Serena Williams earned $35-million, of which roughly $20-million came from endorsements. And, according to the WTA official website, Serena's career earning are $94,618,080.

Also, according to the same specialized site, Serena Williams' net worth is roughly $250-million-dollars. In fact, in her big list of endorsment-deals throughout her career are included Nike, Gatorade, Delta Air Lines, Aston Martin, Pepsi, Puma, Beats by Dre, IBM, Intel, and Chase Bank.

All of her money goes to her different bussiness ventures, including her sustainable fashion and natural diamonds brand called "S by Serena", her venture capital firm "Serena Ventures", and her sports investments such as the NFL team Miami Dolphins, and the NWSL team Angel City.