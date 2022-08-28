Serena Williams is saying goodbye to tennis with her last appearance at the US Open, a tournament she has won six times prior. Here, check out all the titles, including singles and doubles, she has won so far.

After a 27-year professional career in tennis, legend Serena Williams is ready to “evolve away” from the sport she dominated like any other at the US Open 2022. The 40-year-old announced early this month in an essay for Vogue magazine that her desire to have another child is one of the reasons for her to take a move away from courts.

While her goodbye isn’t a total surprise after she spent almost a year without playing, tennis fans mourn the end of an amazing career. As Naomi Osaka explained in a press conference ahead of the US Open, her “legacy is really wide to the point where you can't even describe it in words.” As the four-time Grand Slam champion put it, Serena could be “the biggest force in the sport,” with the respect of the Big Three.

Williams not only is one of the most successful tennis players ever, she is also considered one of the truly game-changers. On the court, her powerful and aggressive style of play, which is now common at the WTA Tour, made the game better. Off the courts, following the legacy of Arthur Ashe and Althea Gibson, she and her older sister Venus helped inspire a new generation of Black players such as Osaka herself and Coco Gauff.

How many titles has Serena Williams won?

Serena Williams is one of the most accomplished athletes in the history of tennis. The 40-year-old has won 73 titles in singles, including 23 Grand Slams, and 23 in doubles, making a total of 98 titles. In the Open Era, she is the eleventh female player with most titles, counting both singles and doubles, behind Billie Jean King (101).

If only counting singles titles, she is the sixth player with most titles also behind Billie Jean King (78). The female player with most singles titles is Martina Navratilova (167), followed by Chris Evert (157), Steffi Graf (107) and Margaret Court (92).

All titles won by Serena Williams by year

Among Williams’ records in singles, she has 13 Grand Slam titles on hard courts. She is also the only tennis player, male or female, to win three of the four Grand Slams at least 6 times. In the Open Era, she is the only player with seven titles at the Australian Open. If she wins the US Open this year, she will become the only player with seven titles in New York and would break a tie with Chris Evert. Here, check out all her singles titles:

Year Title 1999 Open GDF Suez

Indian Wells Open

LA Championships

US Open

Grand Slam Cup 2000 Faber Grand Prix

LA Championships

Toyota Princess Cup 2001 Indian Wells Open (2)

Canadian Open

WTA Finals 2002 State Farm Classic

Miami Open

Italian Open

French Open

Wimbledon

US Open (2)

Toyota Princess Cup (2)

Sparkassen Cup 2003 Australian Open

Open GDF Suez (2)

Miami Open (2)

Wimbledon (2) 2004 Miami Open (3)

China Open 2005 Australian Open (2) 2007 Australian Open (3)

Miami Open (4) 2008 Bangalore Open

Miami Open (5)

Charleston Open

US Open (3) 2009 Australian Open (4)

Wimbledon (3)

WTA Finals (2) 2010 Australian Open (5)

Wimbledon (4) 2011 Stanford Classic

Canadian Open (2)

Charleston Open (2) 2012 Madrid Open

Wimbledon (5)

Stanford Classic (2)

Summer Olympics (Gold)

US Open (4)

WTA Finals (3) 2013 Brisbane

Miami Open (6)

Charleston Open (3)

Madrid Open (2)

Italian Open (2)

French Open (2)

Swedish Open

Canadian Open (3)

US Open (5)

China Open (2)

WTA Finals (4) 2014 Brisbane (2)

Miami Open (7)

Italian Open (3)

Stanford Classic (3)

Cincinnati Open

US Open (6)

WTA Finals (5) 2015 Australian Open (6)

Miami Open (8)

French Open (3)

Wimbledon (6)

Cincinnati Open (2) 2016 Italian Open (4)

Wimbledon (7) 2017 Australian Open (7) 2020 Auckland Open

Meanwhile, in doubles, Serena and Venus are the only tennis players in history with four Olympic gold medals (three in doubles, one each in singles) and the only players Open Era women tennis players to win Olympic Gold in both the singles and doubles categories. However, one of her most incredible records is that she is the only player, male or female, to accomplish a Career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles. All her doubles titles: