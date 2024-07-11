Shedeur Sanders just sparked a massive controversy in college football due to his latest comments about the Colorado Buffaloes coached by Deion Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders took college football by storm during his first season with Colorado playing for his father and head coach of the Buffaloes, Deion Sanders. As a consequence, many experts project the quarterback could be a big star in the NFL.

However, in order to solidify his case, Coach Prime has decided to improve the offensive line before a huge challenge. It’s important to remember Colorado left the Pac-12 to be part of the Big 12.

So, when Shedeur’s name keeps sounding as a possible No.1 pick and even as replacement of Dak Prescott with Dallas Cowboys, the young player sparked a huge controversy.

Shedeur Sanders believes Colorado is everyone’s Super Bowl

Before the start of the 2024 season in college football, Shedeur Sanders just made very controversial comments about what to expect from other teams playing against Colorado. It all came as he answered if there’s extra pressure for him under Coach Prime in the spotlight.

“The pressure has been since Day 1. I remember first Media Day when I was in HBCU. I said we won’t lose a game. I’m undefeated in the SWAC. So, I already know what the expectations come with. I know we’re everybody’s Super Bowl. So, I’m really just always stay level headed and stay grounded because I would never want to be that guy, look back and not being able to take advantage of the moment that we have right now.”

Of course, Shedeur’s words ignited a tremendous debate considering Colorado had a 4-8 record in 2023 and aren’t projected to win more than five games in 2024.

Furthermore, with a tougher schedule as part of the Big 12, no one knows what to expect from a rebuilding program. Nevertheless, those who defend Sanders believe the national attention in each game of the Buffaloes justifies why the quarterback made a Super Bowl comparison.