Sky star Angel Reese playfully shuts down criticism over her NFL loyalty

Chicago Star Angel Reese has been showing up her NFL love these past two weeks. However, as she was seen supporting two different teams, the star had to clarify her true loyalty.

Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky looks on before the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears
© Quinn Harris/Getty ImagesAngel Reese of the Chicago Sky looks on before the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears

By Natalia Lobo

Angel Reese is an unapologetic player and a celebrity figure. The Chicago Sky star isn’t a stranger to being the topic of conversation, but this time she did it for a curious reason: her NFL fandom.

The forward, who received a sole vote for WNBA Rookie of the Year—thus denying Caitlin Clark a sweep—was supporting the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field before they took on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday (Oct. 6).

Nothing strange, except that last week she appeared in Baltimore to support the Ravens in their Sunday night matchup against the Buffalo Bills, which they won 35-10. Of course, fans took notice of her “switching” teams, and that became a topic of conversation on X (formerly Twitter).

However, Reese was quick to silence the haters when replying to a Bleacher Report tweet about her NFL “tour.” The star wasn’t having it and gave a quick but sharp response: “I’m from Baltimore but I live in Chicago; this ain’t no tour, sorry!”

She also joked about being a lucky charm for both teams, as apparently, wherever she goes, the home team wins. Chicago defeated Carolina by a score of 36-10. “Every game I’ve been to has been a blowout. I’m just sayingggg,” she added.

NBA legend Dwyane Wade backs ‘dominant’ WNBA Star Angel Reese amid scoring criticism

see also

NBA legend Dwyane Wade backs ‘dominant’ WNBA Star Angel Reese amid scoring criticism

Reese received one first-place vote for Rookie of the Year

Clark received 66 out of 67 votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, making her the third player in the Indiana Fever’s history to win WNBA Rookie of the Year honors, following Aliyah Boston (2023) and Tamika Catchings (2002).

Caitlin Clark named WNBA Rookie of the Year on landslide Vote

see also

Caitlin Clark named WNBA Rookie of the Year on landslide Vote

The only first-place vote went to Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese. The former LSU standout has an impressive track record, averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds before a wrist injury ended her season prematurely.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

