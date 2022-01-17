Sloane Stephens and Emma Raducanu will meet each other for the first round of the Australian Open 2022. Here, find out what you need to know about this match such as information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

American Sloane Stephens and British Emma Raducanu will face each other in the first round of the 2022 Australian Open. Both are US Open champions, and both will be looking to get far in the tournament. Here, check out the information, preview, predictions and odds. You can watch this match on FuboTV (free trial).

It’s one of the most attractive matches for the round. Since winning the US Open last year, Raducanu has to adjust herself for her first complete year at the tour. She lost her first match of the year 6-0, 6-1 to Elena Rybakina in Sidney. And now she has a hard test ahead of her.

Stephens, who won the US Open in 2017, is aiming to reach the second round of a Grand Slam for the fourth consecutive time. She has defeated former champions at this round before, taking down two-time champion Petra Kvitova at Wimbledon and former US Open finalist Madison Keys in New York.

Sloane Stephens vs Emma Raducanu: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, January 18, 2021.

Time: 5:00 AM (ET)

Location: Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne Park.

Sloane Stephens vs Emma Raducanu: Time by state in the US

ET: 5:00 AM

CT: 4:00 AM

MT: 3:00 AM

PT: 2:00 AM

Sloane Stephens vs Emma Raducanu: Storylines

These two haven’t played against each other yet. As we said, Raducanu, who was the first ever player to win the US Open coming from the qualifiers, is barely competing in her first complete year at the WTA Tour.

How to watch or live stream Sloane Stephens vs Emma Raducanu in the US

The match between Sloane Stephens and Emma Raducanu for the first round of the 2022 Australian Open to be played on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free-trial). You can also watch it on Tennis Channel and ESPN.

Sloane Stephens vs Emma Raducanu: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this fixture. According to FanDuel, Emma Raducanu is the favorite to win the match with odds of -120, while Sloane Stephens has odds of +102.

FanDuel Sloane Stephens +102 Emma Raducanu -120

*Odds by FanDuel