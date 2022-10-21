Stanford will clash against Arizona State in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Stanford vs Arizona State: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free 2022 NCAA College Football Week 8 in the US

Arizona State travel to Stanford in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Stanford seemed to be lost with a mediocre 1-4 record and then got a major win at Notre Dame destroying any aspiration of the Fighting Irish. In an amazing stat for such a traditional football program, Stanford have lost ten consecutive games within the conference and they'll try to end that streak at home against Arizona State.

Arizona State have a 2-4 record, but those bad numbers may not reflect their reality. The Sun Devils had a brutal schedule against ranked teams such as Oklahoma State, Utah and USC. For example, on their last game, Arizona State knocked out Washingon State in a 45-38 thriller. After a bye week, the Sun Devils are a 2.5-point underdog on the road and lead the all-time series 18-15.

Stanford vs Arizona State: Date

Stanford will host the Arizona State Sun Devils in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 22 at 4 PM (ET). The game will be played at Stanford Stadium in California.

Stanford vs Arizona State: Time by State in the US

ET: 4 PM

CT: 3 PM

MT: 2 PM

PT: 1 PM

How to watch Stanford vs Arizona State in the US

Two teams with a 2-4 record face each other when Arizona State visit Stanford in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss it in the United States is the Pac-12 Network.