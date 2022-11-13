Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Novak Djokovic to close out Day 1 of the Red Group in the 2022 ATP Finals. Find out here, how to watch or live stream free this tennis match in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic will face-off at the Pala Alpitour in Torino, Italy. This tennis matchup will close out Day 1 action for the Red Group in the 2022 ATP Finals. Here you can check out how to watch or live stream free the game, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. If you are in the US, watch this match live on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Stefanos Tsitsipas had probably a good performance overall in this year's ATP Tour. With two ATP titles clinched, and 60 games won, the Greek 23-year-old player could have performed better at a Grand Slam tournament, but so far, he has tied up his performances of past years.

On the other side, Novak Djokovic could have a better year after what he went through in the last couple of seasons. Even so, he won this year's Wimbledon Championships title. In fact, he played all four finals games in his last four tournaments played. Consistency could be a synonym for Djokovic, despite he's 35 years old.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Novak Djokovic: Match Information

Date: Monday, November 14 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET) (Estimated)

Location: Pala Alpitour in Torino, Italy

Location: Pala Alpitour in Torino, Italy

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Novak Djokovic: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM (Estimated)

CT: 2:00 PM (Estimated)

MT: 1:00 PM (Estimated)

PT: 12:00 PM (Estimated)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Novak Djokovic: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic will play against each other for the fourth time this year at the Pala Alpitour in Torino, Italy. These two ATP stars have faced each other in eleven different games. The Serbian player leads the score with 9 wins, and 2 losses to the Greek player.

In fact, Djokovic hasn't lost to Tsitsipas since 2019, when they played against each other at the Shangai Masters 1000. However, their last meeting was at the Paris Masters, less than a month ago. The matchup went up to three sets, and one final tiebreaker.

How to watch or live stream free Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Novak Djokovic in the US

The 2022 ATP Finals group-stage game between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic is set to be played on Monday, November 14, 2022 at the Pala Alpitour in Torino, Italy. It will be broadcast on Tennis Channel in the US.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Novak Djokovic: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this 2022 ATP Finals group-stage matchup. According to BetMGM, Novak Djokovic has -333 odds to win this tennis matchup, while Stefanos Tsitsipas has +240 odds to win this game.