Taylor Fritz and Stefanos Tsitsipas will meet each other for the fourth round of the Australian Open 2022. Here, find out what you need to know about this match such as information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Taylor Fritz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: Predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch the Australian Open 2022 fourth round in the US

Taylor Fritz and Stefanos Tsitsipas will face each other for the fourth round of the 2022 Australian Open. It’s the first time that the American has reached the second win in any major. Here, check out the information, preview, predictions and odds. You can watch this match on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Fritz, 24, is playing the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career. The American defeated Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in five sets 6-0, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, one of the biggest wins of his career. “It’s huge”, was his reaction after finally making it into the second week.

Meanwhile, Tsitsipas, who was semi-finalist last year, defeated Benoit Paire in four sets: 6-3 7-5 6-7(2) 6-4. The Greek is looking to become the youngest Australian Open men's singles champion since Rafael Nadal in 2009.

Taylor Fritz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 23, 2021.

Time: TBD

Location: Melbourne Park.

Taylor Fritz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: Time by state in the US

ET: TBD

CT: TBD

MT: TBD

PT: TBD

Taylor Fritz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: Storylines

Taylor Fritz and Stefanos Tsitsipas have faced each other two times, with both matches ending in victory for the Greek. Their two previous encounters took place in 2019 in indoor hard courts, at the Laver Cup and the Paris Masters.

How to watch or live stream Taylor Fritz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas in the US

The match between Taylor Fritz and Stefanos Tsitsipas for the fourth round of the 2022 Australian Open to be played on Sunday, January 23, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free-trial). You can also watch it on Tennis Channel and ESPN.

Taylor Fritz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this fixture. According to FanDuel, Stefanos Tsitsipas is the strong favorite to win the match with odds of -196, while Taylor Fritz has odds of +166.

FanDuel Taylor Fritz +166 Stefanos Tsitsipas -196

*Odds by FanDuel