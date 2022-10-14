TCU and Oklahoma State will clash in one of the best matchups from Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season. Here you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

TCU and Oklahoma State will face off in a must-see battle between undefeated teams as part of Week 7 in the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can watch the game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Last November, TCU were smashed 63-17 by Oklahoma State and now they meet again in very different circumstances. The Horned Frogs have a 5-0 record and are the No.13 ranked team in the nation. TCU have a spectacular offense averaging 530 total yards per game and 8.1 yards per play.

On the other side, Oklahoma State are also having an extraordinary season. The Cowboys have only lost one of their last twelve games and it was that memorable Big 12 Championship duel against Baylor. Now, Oklahoma State want to fight for a College Football Berth and they are in a must-win scenario as the No. 8 ranked team in the country. Spencer Sanders is one of the best quarterbacks in College Football and keeps building his status as a top NFL prospect.

TCU vs Oklahoma State: Date

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will visit the TCU Horned Frogs in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 15 at 3:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. These are the only remaining undefeated teams in the Big 12.

TCU vs Oklahoma State: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch TCU vs Oklahoma State in the US

The great matchup between the TCU Horned Frogs and Oklahoma State in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is ABC.