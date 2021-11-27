Teofimo Lopez fights George Kambosos in a boxing match for the super WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight titles. Exclusive details about how to watch the fight, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos: Predictions, odds, and how to watch the lightweight boxing titles match in the US

Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos fight in boxing match for the super WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight titles. This fight will take place at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 27, 2021 at 8:00 PM (ET). Young bloog fight. Here is all the related information about this Boxing fight including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Lopez won a recent fight against Vasiliy Lomachenko as an underdog, it was one of Lopez's best victories in the last nearly 6 years of his career as a professional boxer. Lopez has 12 wins with 12 KOs. He is the fast fighter who usually finishes fights before 12 rounds.

Kambosos Jr has a bit more experience than Teofimo Lopez as he fought his first fight as a pro in 2013 and Lopez in 2016. But Kambosos has a record almost the same as Lopez with 19 wins and 10 KOs.

Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos: Fight Information

Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY.

Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos: Storylines

Teofimo Lopez won his first professional fight against Mexican Ishwat Siqueiros in just two rounds in 2016. The first five victories for Lopez were in less than 4 rounds as he is a fast fighter who always seeks to finish the fight before the half of the 12 rounds. A single fight was 12 rounds for Lopez, in 2019 against the Japanese Masayoshi Nakatani, that fight was a victory for Lopez by unanimous decision.

George Kambosos Jr is also fast with his fists, winning his last three fights against Lee Salby (UK), Mickey Bey (USA) and Richard Pena (VEN). The two recent victories were a bit more difficult than normal for Kambosos Jr, as for the first time in his career as a pro boxer he won two fights by split decision. Against Venezuelan Richard Pena, on June 7 of 2019, Kambosos won by TKO in 6 rounds.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos in the U.S.

Boxing fights are available on Television and Live Streaming on the Internet, this multiple lightweight titles and other fights will be broadcast in the United States by: DAZN ($19.99). Don't forget to download the app to watch the fight on your smartphone.

Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos: Predictions And Odds

Teofimo Lopez is highly favorite to win this fight with -1350 moneyline at FanDuel, he is a faster and more accurate fighter than his rival. George Kambosos Jr is underdog with +885 moneyline. The totals round is fixed at 7.5. The best pick for this Boxing match is: OVER 7.5 rounds.



FanDuel Teofimo Lopez -1350 Rounds O/U 7.5 George Kambosos +885

* Odds via FanDuel