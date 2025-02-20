Team USA defenseman Brock Faber drops harsh admission about Canada before 4 Nations Final

The build-up to the Four Nations Final between Team USA and Team Canada didn’t disappoint. Both sides threw darts at each other all week long on the eve of the biggest game in the NHL, as the historic rivals prepared to clash at TD Garden. The flames didn’t die down as game time approached—quite the contrary—as American defenseman Brock Faber sent a warning to his opponents during warmups.

Faber plays alongside Jaccob Slavin in the bottom defensive pairing for Team USA. Faber plays a physical game, never shying away from punishing the opponents on any corner of the ice.

The Minnesota Wild defenseman made his presence felt early this time around, dropping a blunt statement about his feelings toward Canada before the puck even dropped at the center ice faceoff dot.

“[My 15-year-old version] would tell me he hates Canada,” Faber firmly stated, in an interview with NHL Network just moments before puck drop.

Brock Faber #14 of Team USA skates the puck during the second period against Team Finland in the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre on February 13, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Faber’s impact

While not the biggest household name, Faber is a key player on Team USA. The team’s GM, Bill Guerin, is also the general manager for the Minnesota Wild, where Faber plays.

Cruising through his third season in the NHL, Faber has become an integral part of the Wild, and Guerin has witnessed his talent and work ethic firsthand before selecting him for the Stars and Stripes roster. So far this season, Faber has registered 22 points in 52 games for Minnesota.