Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson explains why she chose not to join Unrivaled

Unrivaled, the new 3-on-3 basketball league founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, has drawn attention in its first season with strong viewership numbers and a roster filled with WNBA stars. Players like Angel Reese, Kate Martin and Sabrina Ionescu signed on, while others, including Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Plum and A’ja Wilson, opted out.

Wilson, a three-time WNBA MVP, recently shared why she decided to sit out. In an interview with Time, she said the choice came down to rest and personal well-being. “I like to enjoy my offseason. That’s my time to really just decompress,” Las Vegas Aces star said.

“Unrivaled seems great, my teammates are loving it. Obviously, the money in it is amazing. And it’s like, Dang, missing out. But wholeheartedly, not even trying to front, I just didn’t want to. I just want to protect my peace. Because once the season gets in, no one’s gonna think, Oh, you just got done playing Unrivaled, let’s take it easy.”

Unrivaled launched with the goal of providing players a way to stay stateside and earn during the offseason. Reports indicate salaries are averaging around $200,000, and players have a stake in the league’s equity.

Angel Reese is one of the stars competing in Unrivaled (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The opening weekend drew an average of over 300,000 viewers per game. However, their best viewership came over the weekend, with the one-on-one tournament final peaking at 398,000 viewers.

Las Vegas’ offseason and the road ahead

Wilson’s decision also comes as she and the Aces look to regroup after their playoff exit. The Aces entered the postseason hoping to secure a third straight championship but fell to the New York Liberty in the semifinals. The loss ended their title defense and set the stage for an important offseason.

Becky Hammon will return for her fourth year as head coach. However, Plum and Sydney Colson won’t return. Training camp begins April 27, and the new season tips off May 17 at Barclays Center, where Las Vegas will face the defending champions, Liberty.