Texas Tech take on Houston at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field in Lubbock for a Week 2 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Texas Tech and Houston meet in a Week 2 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field in Lubbock. Two undefeated teams, both betting high this season to go far. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Red Raiders showed a high level against Murray State, they won that game 63-10 in what was the first home game for them. The stadium was packed throughout the game and the Red Raiders displayed their offensive power from the first quarter.

The Cougars also won the first game of the season against UTSA in a tight game that ended with 3 overtimes, a very rare thing in college football. At least that was the first victory on the road for the Cougars.

Texas Tech vs Houston: Date

Texas Tech and Houston play for a Week 2 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, September 10 at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field in Lubbock. The visitors know how to win on the road, but the home team's offensive line is lethal.

Texas Tech vs Houston: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Texas Tech vs Houston at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 2

This game for the Week 2 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Texas Tech and Houston at the Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field in Lubbock on Saturday, September 10, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FS1