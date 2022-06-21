It's painful to see your team win nothing year after year, but almost 22 years into a century where technology is helping sports and there are still teams that don't even know how to get to the playoffs, it doesn't make sense. 

The american sports teams do all kinds of tricks to improve their strategy, new quarterbacks, goalies, forwards, head coaches and executive heads but for some of them it doesn't work and those teams just never get out of the bad luck hole.

When a team hasn't won a championship for decades they usually become underdogs, but despite everything, the fans remain loyal to their teams regardless of the poor results season after season.

The NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL teams that have not won championships in the 21st century

Getting out of a championship losing streak is not as easy as it seems, while the losers try to get out of that hole, the other teams already know how to win for the upcoming season. The NFL and NBA are the two league with most teams without championships in the 21st century.

One of the saddest stories among the four big leagues is the Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL), they were highly dominant in the 20th century but they haven't won a Stanley Cup in over 55 years.

NBA teams without championship titles in the 21st century
Team Name Last year(s) won Did they lost a champ title this century?
New York Knicks 1970, 1973  
Houston Rockets 1994, 1995  
Atlanta Hawks 1958  
Washington Wizards 1978  
Oklahoma City Thunder 1979 Yes, in 2012 against the Miami Heat
Portland Trail Blazers 1977  
Sacramento Kings 1951  
Phoenix Suns never Yes, in 2021 against the Milwaukee Bucks
Utah Jazz never  
Brooklyn Nets never Yes, in 2002 and 2003 
Orlando Magic never Yes, in 2009 against the Lakers
Indiana Pacers never Yes, in 2000 against the Lakers
Charlotte Hornets never  
Denver Nuggets never  
Los Angeles Clippers never  
Memphis Grizzlies never  
Minnesota Timberwolves never  
New Orleans Pelicans never  
NFL teams without super bowl in the 21st century
Team Name Last year won Did they lost a champ title this century?
Minnesota Vikings never  
Buffalo Bills never  
Cincinnati Bengals never Yes, in 2022 against the Rams
Atlanta Falcons never Yes, in 2017 against the Patriots
Los Angels Chargers never  
Tennessee Titans never Yes, in 2000 against the Rams
Arizona Cardinals never Yes, in 2008 against the Steelers
Cleveland Browns never  
Detroit Lions never  
Jacksonville Jaguars never  
Houston Texans never  
Dallas Cowboys 1995  
San Francisco 49ers 1994 Yes, in 2019 against the Chiefs
Washington Commanders 1991  
Miami Dolphins 1973  
New York Jets 1968  
Oakland Raiders 1983 Yes, in 2003 against the Buccaneers
Carolina Panthers never Yes, in 2003 and 2015
MLB teams without world series titles in the 21st century
Team Name Last year won Did they lost a champ title this century?
Texas Rangers never Yes, in 2011 against the Cardinals
Tampa Bay Rays never Yes, in 2020 against the Dodgers
Colorado Rockies never Yes, in 2007 against the Red Sox
Cleveland Guardians 1948 Yes, in 2016 against the Cubs
Detroit Tigers 1984 Yes, in 2012 against the Giants
New York Mets 1986 Yes, in 2015 against the Royals
Milwaukee Brewers never  
Seattle Mariners never  
Minnesota Twins 1991  
Baltimore Orioles 1983  
Pittsburgh Pirates 1979  
Cincinnati Reds 1990  
Oakland Athletics 1989  
NHL teams without stanley cup titles in the 21st century
Team Name Last year won Did they lost a champ title this century?
Vegas Golden Knights never Yes, in 2018 against the Capitals
Nashville Predators never Yes, in 2017 against the Penguins
San Jose Sharks never Yes, in 2016 against the Penguins
Ottawa Senators never Yes, in 2007 against the Ducks
Florida Panthers never  
Buffalo Sabres never  
Vancouver Canucks never Yes, in 2011 against the Bruins
Calgary Flames 1989 Yes, in 2004 against Tampa
Dallas Stars 1999 Yes, in 2000 and 2020
New York Islanders 1983  
Edmonton Oilers 1990 Yes, in 2006 against the Hurricanes
Philadelphia Flyers 1997 Yes, in 2010 against the Blackhawks
New York Rangers 1994 Yes, in 2014 against the Kings
Toronto Maple Leafs 1967  