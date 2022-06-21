Almost 22 years into this century and there are still a lot of teams that have not won anything, zero, not a single ring or trophy and the fans are fed up with this situation. Check here who are the losers.

The NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL teams that have not won championships in the 21st century

It's painful to see your team win nothing year after year, but almost 22 years into a century where technology is helping sports and there are still teams that don't even know how to get to the playoffs, it doesn't make sense.

The american sports teams do all kinds of tricks to improve their strategy, new quarterbacks, goalies, forwards, head coaches and executive heads but for some of them it doesn't work and those teams just never get out of the bad luck hole.

When a team hasn't won a championship for decades they usually become underdogs, but despite everything, the fans remain loyal to their teams regardless of the poor results season after season.

Getting out of a championship losing streak is not as easy as it seems, while the losers try to get out of that hole, the other teams already know how to win for the upcoming season. The NFL and NBA are the two league with most teams without championships in the 21st century.

One of the saddest stories among the four big leagues is the Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL), they were highly dominant in the 20th century but they haven't won a Stanley Cup in over 55 years.

NBA teams without championship titles in the 21st century Team Name Last year(s) won Did they lost a champ title this century? New York Knicks 1970, 1973 Houston Rockets 1994, 1995 Atlanta Hawks 1958 Washington Wizards 1978 Oklahoma City Thunder 1979 Yes, in 2012 against the Miami Heat Portland Trail Blazers 1977 Sacramento Kings 1951 Phoenix Suns never Yes, in 2021 against the Milwaukee Bucks Utah Jazz never Brooklyn Nets never Yes, in 2002 and 2003 Orlando Magic never Yes, in 2009 against the Lakers Indiana Pacers never Yes, in 2000 against the Lakers Charlotte Hornets never Denver Nuggets never Los Angeles Clippers never Memphis Grizzlies never Minnesota Timberwolves never New Orleans Pelicans never

NFL teams without super bowl in the 21st century Team Name Last year won Did they lost a champ title this century? Minnesota Vikings never Buffalo Bills never Cincinnati Bengals never Yes, in 2022 against the Rams Atlanta Falcons never Yes, in 2017 against the Patriots Los Angels Chargers never Tennessee Titans never Yes, in 2000 against the Rams Arizona Cardinals never Yes, in 2008 against the Steelers Cleveland Browns never Detroit Lions never Jacksonville Jaguars never Houston Texans never Dallas Cowboys 1995 San Francisco 49ers 1994 Yes, in 2019 against the Chiefs Washington Commanders 1991 Miami Dolphins 1973 New York Jets 1968 Oakland Raiders 1983 Yes, in 2003 against the Buccaneers Carolina Panthers never Yes, in 2003 and 2015

MLB teams without world series titles in the 21st century Team Name Last year won Did they lost a champ title this century? Texas Rangers never Yes, in 2011 against the Cardinals Tampa Bay Rays never Yes, in 2020 against the Dodgers Colorado Rockies never Yes, in 2007 against the Red Sox Cleveland Guardians 1948 Yes, in 2016 against the Cubs Detroit Tigers 1984 Yes, in 2012 against the Giants New York Mets 1986 Yes, in 2015 against the Royals Milwaukee Brewers never Seattle Mariners never Minnesota Twins 1991 Baltimore Orioles 1983 Pittsburgh Pirates 1979 Cincinnati Reds 1990 Oakland Athletics 1989