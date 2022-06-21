It's painful to see your team win nothing year after year, but almost 22 years into a century where technology is helping sports and there are still teams that don't even know how to get to the playoffs, it doesn't make sense.
The american sports teams do all kinds of tricks to improve their strategy, new quarterbacks, goalies, forwards, head coaches and executive heads but for some of them it doesn't work and those teams just never get out of the bad luck hole.
When a team hasn't won a championship for decades they usually become underdogs, but despite everything, the fans remain loyal to their teams regardless of the poor results season after season.
The NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL teams that have not won championships in the 21st century
Getting out of a championship losing streak is not as easy as it seems, while the losers try to get out of that hole, the other teams already know how to win for the upcoming season. The NFL and NBA are the two league with most teams without championships in the 21st century.
One of the saddest stories among the four big leagues is the Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL), they were highly dominant in the 20th century but they haven't won a Stanley Cup in over 55 years.
|Team Name
|Last year(s) won
|Did they lost a champ title this century?
|New York Knicks
|1970, 1973
|Houston Rockets
|1994, 1995
|Atlanta Hawks
|1958
|Washington Wizards
|1978
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|1979
|Yes, in 2012 against the Miami Heat
|Portland Trail Blazers
|1977
|Sacramento Kings
|1951
|Phoenix Suns
|never
|Yes, in 2021 against the Milwaukee Bucks
|Utah Jazz
|never
|Brooklyn Nets
|never
|Yes, in 2002 and 2003
|Orlando Magic
|never
|Yes, in 2009 against the Lakers
|Indiana Pacers
|never
|Yes, in 2000 against the Lakers
|Charlotte Hornets
|never
|Denver Nuggets
|never
|Los Angeles Clippers
|never
|Memphis Grizzlies
|never
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|never
|New Orleans Pelicans
|never
|Minnesota Vikings
|never
|Buffalo Bills
|never
|Cincinnati Bengals
|never
|Yes, in 2022 against the Rams
|Atlanta Falcons
|never
|Yes, in 2017 against the Patriots
|Los Angels Chargers
|never
|Tennessee Titans
|never
|Yes, in 2000 against the Rams
|Arizona Cardinals
|never
|Yes, in 2008 against the Steelers
|Cleveland Browns
|never
|Detroit Lions
|never
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|never
|Houston Texans
|never
|Dallas Cowboys
|1995
|San Francisco 49ers
|1994
|Yes, in 2019 against the Chiefs
|Washington Commanders
|1991
|Miami Dolphins
|1973
|New York Jets
|1968
|Oakland Raiders
|1983
|Yes, in 2003 against the Buccaneers
|Carolina Panthers
|never
|Yes, in 2003 and 2015
|Texas Rangers
|never
|Yes, in 2011 against the Cardinals
|Tampa Bay Rays
|never
|Yes, in 2020 against the Dodgers
|Colorado Rockies
|never
|Yes, in 2007 against the Red Sox
|Cleveland Guardians
|1948
|Yes, in 2016 against the Cubs
|Detroit Tigers
|1984
|Yes, in 2012 against the Giants
|New York Mets
|1986
|Yes, in 2015 against the Royals
|Milwaukee Brewers
|never
|Seattle Mariners
|never
|Minnesota Twins
|1991
|Baltimore Orioles
|1983
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|1979
|Cincinnati Reds
|1990
|Oakland Athletics
|1989
|Vegas Golden Knights
|never
|Yes, in 2018 against the Capitals
|Nashville Predators
|never
|Yes, in 2017 against the Penguins
|San Jose Sharks
|never
|Yes, in 2016 against the Penguins
|Ottawa Senators
|never
|Yes, in 2007 against the Ducks
|Florida Panthers
|never
|Buffalo Sabres
|never
|Vancouver Canucks
|never
|Yes, in 2011 against the Bruins
|Calgary Flames
|1989
|Yes, in 2004 against Tampa
|Dallas Stars
|1999
|Yes, in 2000 and 2020
|New York Islanders
|1983
|Edmonton Oilers
|1990
|Yes, in 2006 against the Hurricanes
|Philadelphia Flyers
|1997
|Yes, in 2010 against the Blackhawks
|New York Rangers
|1994
|Yes, in 2014 against the Kings
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|1967