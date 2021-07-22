Check out the number of athletes that will appear in this year's Olympic Games.

This year's Summer Olympic Games will take place in Paris, which has already been home to this high-profile event in 1900 and 1924. Thus, it is the third time in history that France organizes the Olympics.

The last edition of the Summer Games were quite atypical, since Tokyo 2020 took place a year later than originally scheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Even when the International Olympic Committe (IOC) managed to organize it in 2021, no spectators were allowed.

Therefore, fans have been waiting for Paris 2024 as the summer in the French capital is gathering large crowds for the different events. People know there are many sports and athletes in every Olympics, but how many are participating in this year's edition?

How many athletes compete in the Summer Olympic Games?

10,500 athletes are expected to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. That's a bit less than the 11,260 Olympians that participated at Tokyo 2020, but the split was 51% men and 49% women by then.

A detailed view of the Paris 2024 Olympics logo on a podium during an Equestrian Eventing training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics Games at Chateau de Versailles on July 24, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

At Paris 2024, on the other hand, the Olympics expect to achieve total gender parity as the split of athletes participating will be 50 percent male and 50 percent female. The 10,500 athletes in these Summer Olympics will compete in 32 different sports and 339 events.