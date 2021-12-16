Toledo and Middle Tennessee will clash off on Friday at Thomas Robinson Stadium in the 2021 Cure Bowl. Check out how to watch or live stream free this 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Toledo and Middle Tennessee will face off at Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 12:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this 2021 Bahamas Bowl match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game online. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Toledo is on a three-game winning run, with their most recent victory coming against Akron 49-14. The Rockets had a stronger season than their 7-5 record suggests, losing only four games by three points or less. They came within a whisker of a landmark victory against Notre Dame, but ultimately fell 32-29.

Middle Tennessee had a sluggish start to the season before finishing 4-2 in their final six games to finish strong and earn bowl eligibility. MTSU's last game may have been their season's highlight, as they rallied from a 14-point halftime hole to overcome Florida Atlantic, despite playing the entire game with their third and fourth-string quarterbacks.

Toledo vs Middle Tennessee: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 17, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM (ET)

Location: Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau

Live Stream: fuboTV (free trial)

Toledo vs Middle Tennessee: Times by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Toledo vs Middle Tennessee: Storylines

Toledo have been in decent form in the NCAA season recently. In their last five fixtures, they have won four times and lost only once (WWLWW). Meanwhile, their opponents, Middle Tennessee have won three of their previous matches, in addition to suffering two defeats (LWWLW).

The Rockets currently sit in third place in the Mid-American with a win percentage of 0.583 after 12 games. Meanwhile, the Blue Raiders are placed in sixth place of the Conference USA table with a win percentage of 0.500 after 12 matches in the 2021 season.

Both clubs will be appearing in their second Bahamas Bowl. Middle Tennessee competed in the 2015 tournament, losing 45-31 to Western Michigan, and the Rockets competed in the 2018 tournament, losing 35-32 to Florida International. Toledo's most recent postseason match was also in that year.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Toledo vs Middle Tennessee in the U.S.

The 2021 Bahamas Bowl game between Toledo and Middle Tennessee, to be played on Friday at the Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options include ESPN, ESPN App.

Toledo vs Middle Tennessee: Predictions And Odds

Unsurprisingly, the oddsmakers believe that Toledo will win this game convincingly. Right now they're favored by 10.5 points, while the game total is set at 43.5 points.

FanDuel Handicap Toledo -10 Total o/u 50.5

* Odds via FanDuel