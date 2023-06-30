The Tour de France, cycling’s most prestigious race, captivates fans worldwide. This three-week spectacle brings together top cyclists from around the globe to compete for glory. July 1 marks the start of the 2023 edition of this magnificent event.

From the challenging mountain stages to the thrilling sprints, every day offers a new test of skill and endurance. With millions of spectators lining the routes and millions more tuning in on TV, the Tour de France has become a symbol of athleticism and excitement.

It showcases the beauty of France’s landscapes and the unwavering determination of its riders. All the cyclists have to shows a massive display of strength, strategy, and sheer cycling excellence. However, not everyone makes the same amount of money.

How much does a Tour de France cyclist make?

In the world of professional cycling, it’s no secret that the biggest names command staggering salaries compared to their lesser-known counterparts. Take Tadej Pogačar, for instance, who is estimated to earn a whopping 6 million euros annually.

However, the reality for many cyclists at the Tour de France is quite different. The average cyclist at the race earns around $50,000. For male pro continental-level cyclists, the minimum salary is $44,000 while WorldTour riders make near $60,000, according to Bike Tips.