UCF take on SMU at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando for a Week 6 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

UCF vs SMU: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 6

UCF and SMU meet in a Week 6 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando. The visitors want to win a game to end their suffering. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial)

The Knights have won over the past two weeks against Florida Atlantic 40-14 on the road and against Georgia Tech 27-10 at home. So far UCF's record is positive at 3-1 overall and this will be their first conference game.

SMU started the current season well with a small two-week winning streak against North Texas and Lamar. But after those two games things started to go wrong for them with back-to-back losses against Maryland and TCU.

UCF vs SMU: Date

UCF and SMU play for a Week 6 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Wednesday, October 5 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando. The Knights playing at home are lethal and have a winning streak to defend.

UCF vs SMU: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch UCF vs SMU at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 6

This game for the Week 6 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, UCF and SMU at the FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando on Wednesday, October 5, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN2