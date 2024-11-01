Trending topics:
MLB News: Gleyber Torres and Clay Holmes among seven Yankees players officially entering free agency

Several key New York Yankees players are now free agents, making them eligible to entertain offers from other MLB teams seeking to bring talent to new cities.

Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
© Getty ImagesGleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

By Richard Tovar

Gleyber Torres and Clay Holmes were key players in helping the New York Yankees reach the postseason, but both are now free agents, joining a group of seven players whose contracts with the Bronx Bombers have expired.

Alex Verdugo also recently became a free agent, though he has expressed interest in staying in pinstripes. Verdugo, however, acknowledged his performance could have been better, admitting, “I know it wasn’t my best personal year on offense.”

The seven Yankees players who are officially free agents and available on the market include Juan Soto, Gleyber Torres, Clay Holmes, Alex Verdugo, Tim Hill, Tommy Kahnle, and Jonathan Loaisiga. While some may receive new offers from the Yankees, others might explore their options elsewhere.

Several players have options attached to their contracts. Gerrit Cole, for instance, holds a player option that would allow him to decline the remaining four years of his nine-year deal signed in 2020 and explore other teams.

Clay Holmes of the New York Yankees during the 2024 season.

Clay Holmes of the New York Yankees during the 2024 season. (Getty Images)

Anthony Rizzo’s Future Depends on the Yankees

Anthony Rizzo’s contract includes a club option, giving the Yankees the choice to release him before his contract concludes. Signed in 2023 on a two-year, $40 million deal, Rizzo’s future with the team could be decided before the 2025 season if the front office decides to exercise this option.

MLB News: Yankees reportedly make a decision on Aaron Boone&#039;s future as manager

MLB News: Yankees reportedly make a decision on Aaron Boone's future as manager

Luke Weaver’s Contract Status

Another name with a club option is Luke Weaver, who signed a modest $2 million contract in 2024. He ended the season with 103 strikeouts, a 2.89 ERA, and four saves, and appeared in four of the five games against the Dodgers in the World Series.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

