USA will come against Italy at the Centre Court Pala Alpitour on Friday in Group E Round 1 of the 2021 Davis Cup Finals Round Robin. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, H2H, predictions, and odds.

The United States and Italy will square off at the Centre Court Pala Alpitour in Turin in the first round of the 2021 Davis Cup Finals Round Robin on Friday, November 26, 2021, at 10:00 AM (ET). Here, check out this 2021 Davis Cup Finals Group E tennis match preview, information, storylines, H2H, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game in the US.

This will be their sixth overall meeting. Interestingly, the United States are the slight favorites in head-to-head duels, triumphing in three separate occasions so far, while Italy have celebrated a victory twice to this day.

Their most recent game was played on January 7, 2020, and it ended in a 3-0 win for the Italian team in the 2020 ATP Cup. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the opening phase of the Davis Cup Finals Round Robin 2021.

USA vs Italy: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM (ET)

Location: Centre Court Pala Alpitour, Turin

USA vs Italy: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

USA vs Italy: Storylines

At the tournament, the United States will be represented by John Isner, who is now ranked 26 in the ATP rankings; Taylor Fritz, and Reilly Opelka, as well as doubles experts Jack Sock and Rajeev Ram. The squad captain, Mardy Fish, has also returned. The US will next come against Colombia on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Sonego, Fabio Fognini, Lorenzo Musetti, and Simone Bolelli will defend the Italian colors. Filippo Volandri has been set as a team captain. The Italian players will also feature against Colombia on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to January 6, 2002, and it ended in a 2-1 win for the Italian tennis players at the 2002 Hopman Cup. Thanks to this exciting clash, we are going to see who is will win the first points in Group E.

How to watch or live stream USA vs Italy in the US

The 2021 Davis Cup Finals 2021 Round Robin match between USA and Italy, to be played on Friday, at the Centre Court Pala Alpitour in Turin, will be broadcast on CBS Sports App in the United States.

USA vs Italy: Predictions and Odds

The odds for this tennis matchup are too even. Caliente have not singled out a favorite to win, as they have given both the United States and Italy odds of -118.

Caliente USA -118 Italy -118

* Odds via Caliente