USF and BYU meet in Week 1 the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The home team must find a way to win more games this year, the visitors have a tough offensive line. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The South Florida Bulldogs were a disaster last season, the team came close to finishing in the last spot of the standings with a record of 2-10 overall and 1-7 in the American Athletic Conference.

BYU won ten games in 2021 and lost another three, one of those losses coming late in the season during the Independence Bowl 28-31 against UAB. At the end of the season BYU's record was 10-3 overall and they were ranked No. 19.

USF vs BYU: Date

USF and BYU play for a Week 1 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, September 3 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The home team plays in the same stadium where Tom Brady and the Buccaneers play but that doesn't help them at all.

USF vs BYU: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch USF vs BYU at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 1

This game for the Week 1 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, USF and BYU at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Saturday, September 3, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPNU