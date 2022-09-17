Utah take on San Diego State at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Utah for a Week 3 game of the Rice-Eccles Stadium in Utah. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Utah vs San Diego State: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 3

Utah and San Diego State meet in a Week 3 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Utah. It seems that the home team is back after the failure during the first week. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Utes are putting behind their Week 1 loss to the Florida Gators 26-29 in what was their first big test. But in Week 2 things got back to normal with an easy win over Southern Utah 73-7.

The San Diego State Aztecs also won in Week 2 after losing in Week 1 at home to Arizona 20-38. The Aztecs' recent victory was against Idahop State 38-7. After this game they play on the road again.

Utah vs San Diego State: Date

Utah and San Diego State play for a Week 3 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, September 17 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Utah. The Utes won a recent game against a small team, but they need to win against a big team.

Utah vs San Diego State: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Utah vs San Diego State at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 3

This game for the Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Utah and San Diego State at the Rice-Eccles Stadium in Utah on Saturday, September 17, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN2