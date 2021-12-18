UTEP against Fresno State play today in the New Mexico Bowl at Dreamstyle Stadium for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

UTEP vs Fresno State: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2021 New Mexico Bowl in the US today

UTEP (7-5) and Fresno State (9-3) play for the New Mexico Bowl of the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Dreamstyle Stadium today, December 18, 2021, at 2:15 PM (ET). The underdog is eager for more victories before the final game of the football season. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

UTEP Miners finally closed a regular season with positive numbers after several years with negative seasons. The team won seven of twelve games in the regular season, but the majority of losses were against CUSA rivals.

Fresno State Bulldogs are in good form after winning nine games and losing just three to Oregon, Hawaii and Boise State. The conference record was also positive for the Bulldogs with 6-2 overall.

UTEP vs Fresno State: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Time: 2:15 PM (ET)

Location: Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

UTEP vs Fresno State: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:15 PM

CT: 1:15 PM

MT: 12:15 PM

PT: 11:15 AM

UTEP vs Fresno State: Storylines

UTEP Miners won the first two games of the season against New Mexico State 30-3 and against Bethune-Cookman 38-28. But after those games the team lost to Boise state 13-54 on the road. That was the first loss of the 2021-22 NCAA college football season for the Miners. The team figured out how to get out of that hole and they won four consecutive weeks against New Mexico 20-13, Old Dominion 28-21, Souther Mississippi 26-13 and Louisiana Tech 19-3. That winning streak came to an end in Week 8 against No. 18 UTSA 23-44 and two more consecutive losses. The team closed the season with positive numbers, it is the first time since 2014 that the Miners closed the season with more wins than losses. The Miners are scoring an average of 25.2 points per game.

The UTEP Miners offense is led by starting quarterback Gavin Hardison with 186/332 passes completed, 2966 yards, 8.9 yards per attempt, 16 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for 139.7 rate overall.

Fresno State Bulldogs did their best to win the West Division at the Mountain West Conference, but the loss to Boise State in Week 10 was costly for them. That loss was the end of a three-week winning streak against Wyoming, Nevada and No. 21 San Diego State. But the defeat cut their way to the title for the division, they finished the regular season 6-2 and 2nd in the West Division. The last game of the regular season for the Bulldogs was a landslide victory against San Jose State 40-9 on the road.

Jake Haener continues to lead the Bulldogs offense as a starting quarterback, this season he has thrown for 303/449 completed passes, 3,810 yards, 8.5 yards per attempt, 32 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free UTEP vs Fresno State in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season New Mexico Bowl game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV (Free Trial) and other options available in the US are ESPN, ESPN App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

UTEP vs Fresno State: Predictions And Odds

UTEP Miners are underdogs with +11.5 ATS and +365 moneyline at FanDuel, they have good numbers this season but that's not enough against an offense as strong as the rival scoring 33.6 points per game. Fresno State Bulldogs are favorites with -11.5 points to cover and -410 moneyline. The totals is offered at 51.5 points. The best pick for this College Football Bowl game is: OVER 51.5.



FanDuel UTEP +11.5 / +365 Totals 51.5 Fresno State -11.5 / -410

* Odds via FanDuel