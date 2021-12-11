The clash for the WBO light intercontinental title between former Ukrainian two-time Olympic champion Vasiliy Lomachenko; and powerful Ghanaian fighter Richard Commey will take place today. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or stream live online for free in the US.

The fight for the WBO light intercontinental title will take place tonight between the Ukrainian Vasyliy Lomachenko (considered one of the best pound-for-pound today) and the Ghanaian Richard Commey, a boxer with an extraordinary punch. The event will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York. Here you will find all the information about the storylines, predictions and odds of this boxing fight. The fight will be broadcast on Fubo TV (free trial) and DAZN in the US.

It is always a pleasure to see a boxer with great technical qualities. But it is even more so if that boxer is Vasyliy Lomachenko, one of the fighters with the most refined technique today. And if he also has a real marvel in front of him, a fighter whose knockout percentage is 90% such as Richard Commey, we can say that the table is set to enjoy a real battle at Madison Square Garden.

This fight will serve to put the winner in the race to have a fight for the world title. It should be remembered that both were champions of the lightweight category until they ran into the American (with Honduran descent) Teófimo López, so it will not be unreasonable to think that the winner of this duel could have a rematch against "The Takeover", or even against the unbeaten new lightweight champion, Australian George Kambosos Jr.

Vasyliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey: fight information

Date: Saturday, December 11

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Main event approx: 11 PM (ET)

Location: Madison Square Gardens, New York, USA

Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Vasyliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey: Storylines and Head-to-Head

This will be Vasyliy Lomachenko's 18th professional fight. His record is 15 wins (11 of them by KO) and 2 losses (by decision). As for Richard Commey, it will be his 34th fight as a professional, with a record of 30 wins (27 of them by KO) and 3 losses (2 by decision plus one by KO). It is noteworthy that both lost in their penultimate fight against the same rival: Teofimo López, who was the unified lightweight champion until his loss to Kambosos Jr.

It will be an attractive duel between an orthodox (Richard Commey) and a southpaw (Vasyliy Lomachenko) where we will have to be aware of any exchange of blows since, taking into account the power of the punch of both, it would not be strange that a strong exchange ends with at least a knockdown by one of the opponents.

Both are coming from winning in their last fights. Lomachenko against Masayoshi Nakatani and Commey against Jackson Marinez. Both fights were in this same year (February 13 for the Ghanaian, and June 26 for the Ukrainian) so it can be assumed that both arrive acclimatized to the fight, although it is not a lower figure than the last of Lomachenko was 5 months ago, while Commey's 10 months ago.

How to watch or live stream Vasyliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey in the US

The fight between Vasyliy Lomachenko and Richard Commey will be broadcast in the US on Fubo TV (free trial) and DAZN in the US. Other options: Espn, Espn app.

Vasyliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey: Predictions and Odds

According to DraftKings, Vasyliy Lomachenko is a wide favorite to win with -900 odds, compared to +600 odds for Richard Commey.

DraftKings Vasyliy Lomachenko -900 Richard Commey +600

* Odds via DraftKings