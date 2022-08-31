Serena Williams farewell tournament has everybody alert to what is happening at the US 2022 Open. In fact, LeBron James had his moment with the 2nd round game.

Serena Williams' 17-year professional career in tennis may be one of the most historic, and enjoyable ever. As a sports fan, there are a handful of players who can be called the G.O.A.T in their sports. For example, Michael Jordan in the NBA, or Tom Brady in football.

But there's a difference when the GOAT talk comes from another superstar like LeBron James. For anyone who doesn't know what GOAT means, is the Greatest of All Time in a sport. In fact, one of the GOATs in tennis is Billie Jean King, the player who is named after the tennis center in New York.

So, it is unclear yet when Serena Williams will be beaten, however, every game is a must-watch for any sports fan. As an American sports player, maybe is going to be the first of many GOAT talks given by the American sport-superstars.

LeBron James makes GOAT sounds to Serena Williams

Serena Williams' final Grand Slam of her tennis career has everyone in need for a piece of her action. One of them is the four-time NBA Champion LeBron James. While he is currently under the offseason in Los Angeles, he took time to sit down and watch the 2nd Round of the 2022 US Open.