Watch 2023 U.S. Open online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The 123rd edition of the U.S. Open, the most prestigious tournament in American golf, will be held in 2023. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this tournament in the US.

Third among golf’s “majors,” the U.S. Open Championship is a fixture on the PGA Tour and the European Tour’s official tournament calendars. Since 1898, competitors have battled it out over 72 holes of stroke play (4 rounds on an 18-hole course), with the lowest score determining the victor.

Each course that hosts the U.S. Open is meticulously prepared to make scoring very tough and put an emphasis on straight, precise driving. With a $17.5 million prize pool since 2022, the U.S. Open has the highest payout of the four major tournaments.

When will the U.S. Open 2023 be held?

The U.S. Open 2023 will start on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the North Course of Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California.

U.S. Open 2023: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:40 AM

CT: 8:40 AM

MT: 7:40 AM

PT: 6:40 AM

How to watch the U.S. Open 2023

The 2023 U.S. Open Championship will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options are NBC, Peacock, USA, NBCSports.com, USOpen.com, NBC Sports App, USGA App.