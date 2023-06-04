Phil Mickelson is one of the biggest stars of LIV golf, the professional tour which has divided the sport and the public opinion. Many names followed Mickelson’s path joining the new alternative such as Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson or Brooks Koepka.

LIV has taken away players from the PGA Tour by offering them incredible amounts of money. As it is financed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, the PGA simply cannot compete with the checks that have been offered to several golfers.

The consequence in golf has been a ‘rivalry’ between the players from LIV and the PGA Tour. Now, after Rory McIlroy made some comments regarding the season’s schedule, Phil Mickelson went all-in. Check out the details.

LIV golf vs PGA Tour: Phil Mickelson slams Rory McIlroy

A few weeks ago, Rory McIlroy criticized the PGA Tour for not having an offseason period. The player from Northern Ireland skipped the RBC Heritage in South Carolina following a disappointing performance in the 2023 Masters at Augusta claiming he needed time to rest.

“We’ve all been advocating for an offseason and there are certain reasons why guys want it. It’s very hard to play your best golf when you’re really thinking about your golf swing. That offseason would be nice to work on your mechanics and your fundamentals.”

When Phil Mickelson saw that video of Rory McIlroy, Lefty turned on attack-mode. “As worn out as McIlroy was after The Masters and his need for an offseason, LIV would be perfect for him. The problem is I don’t think there’s a team that wants him on it, because they would have to deal with all his bs.”

One thing is true. LIV allows players to have more rest compared to the PGA Tour. Mickelson took notice and wrote about it on Twitter. “Love LIV or hate it, it’s the best way/Tour to be your best in the Majors. Enough events to keep you sharp, fresh and ready, yet not be worn down from too many tournaments or obligations. 14 LIV events, 34 weeks left open to prepare for the 4 majors. Fact.”