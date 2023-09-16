Alabama and South Florida meet in the 2023 NCAA DI Football season. This game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The home team wants to build a winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Alabama recently lost to the Texas Longhorns by 24-34 in what was their first loss of the season, they were No. 3 at the time of the loss and are now No. 10, so far everything looks good for them after a loss against a big team.

The Bulls began the season with a loss against Western Kentucky by 24-41 but during Week 2 they won at home against No. 23 (FCS) Florida A&M at home by 38-24.

When will Alabama vs South Florida be played?

Alabama and South Florida play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season on Saturday, September 16 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The visitors are desperate to forget a recent defeat and are willing to do anything for a victory.

Alabama vs South Florida: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Alabama vs South Florida in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season, Alabama and South Florida at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Saturday, September 16, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ABC.