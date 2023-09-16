Watch BYU vs Arkansas for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

BYU and Arkansas meet in the 2023 NCAA DI Football season. This game will take place at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Visitors want to continue feeding their winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch BYU vs Arkansasonline free in the US on Fubo]

The Cougars have two consecutive victories after two successful weeks where they won against Sam Houston 14-0 and against Southern Utah 41-16. This will be the first on the road game of the current season for them.

Arkansas are also enjoying a winning streak of two consecutive weeks, they won against Western Carolina 56-13 and against Kent State 28-6. They will play the first SEC game against LSU on September 23.

When will BYU vs Arkansas be played?

BYU and Arkansas play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season on Saturday, September 16 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Both teams want to preserve their records but one offensive line is much more promising than the other.

BYU vs Arkansas: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

How to watch BYU vs Arkansas in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season, BYU and Arkansas at the Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, September 16, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN2.